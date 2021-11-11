Renick Lambey, 61, was crossing Abels Lane, between Lake Mead Boulevard and Judson Avenue in the northeast valley, when a driver hit and killed him. A photo of a car that police believe may be involved is the only clue to go on. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year after a driver hit and killed a man crossing the street in his motorized wheelchair, police and his family continue to plead for information that could solve the case.

Renick Lambey, 61, was on Abels Lane, between Lake Mead Boulevard and Judson Avenue in the northeast valley, when a driver hit and killed him. A photo of a car that police believe may be involved is the only clue to go on.

The site of Renick Lambey’s death happened just a few blocks from the family home. Renick’s wife, Diana Lambey, said her husband was returning after a day out.

“Right down the street, and we’re here, and he’s suffering, and we didn’t know that he was suffering,” Diana Lambey said. “It hurts a whole lot. It hurts. Sometimes I’m mad, I’m angry.”

The Lambeys, who emigrated to the United States from Belize, met when they were teenagers. They were married for 42 years and have four children and four grandchildren.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2020. Diana Lambey said she first became concerned when her husband, who always stayed in contact with her, did not answer his phone.

“And then there was a knock on the door, and it was the coroner telling me that my husband is dead,” Diana said. “That broke my heart.”

Renick Lambey’s death is one of four unsolved hit-and-runs in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2020. For 2021, there are eight unsolved hit-and-runs with one month left in the year.

“We’re here because we’re having way too many of these hit-and-run cases,” Lt. Bret Ficklin, of Metro’s Traffic Bureau, said.

Ficklin and his colleague, Det. Paul Solomon, work to solve these crimes, which often end in vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Sentencing for the felony charge can range from two to 20 years.

“We’re not heartless. What we see is heart-wrenching,” Ficklin said.

Each case is different: Sometimes a pedestrian is at fault and a driver may not face any charges. In essence, a driver who does not run may face much lesser consequences.

“It would be my best advice to stay at the scene and let the court proceedings run their court,” Solomon said.

But first, a case must reach that stage – and a driver found.

Even with cameras seemingly on every corner and in every pocket, the best surveillance image police have in Renick’s case is a grainy photo of a white SUV. It was turning onto Abels Lane before the crash, police said.

“This is all we got? How can we only have a picture?” Diana questioned why there have not been better advances in imaging.

Making hit-and-run cases even more difficult, the driver often repaints or fixes their car to elude police. In Renick’s case, Diana believes the white car may now be a different color. Oftentimes, pieces of a vehicle left at a crash site can lead police to their suspect.

Diana offered her husband’s killer this message: “I forgive you. That’s important. I want to make it clear to him; I forgive you.”

Police said any clue, such as realizing a neighbor recently had body shop work completed, could solve these unsolved hit-and-run cases.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Unsolved hit-and-runs for 2020 and 2021: Not all cases are mapped. Addresses are approximate.

Feb. 20: around 9:30 p.m. on Twain Avenue near Palos Verdes Street. A dark-colored SUV hit and killed a person crossing Twain Avenue near a crosswalk.

March 14: around 8:40 p.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard near Lincoln Road. A person was attempting to cross Lake Mead Boulevard when a driver in a dark gray metallic car hit and killed him.

April 1: around 8:30 p.m. on Rancho Drive at Riverside Drive. A man crossing Rancho Drive in a marked crosswalk was hit by a dark-colored sedan, believed to be an early-2000s Mercedes Benz, which knocked him into the road. A second car, whose driver stayed at the scene, then killed him.

May 25: around 8:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Lena Street. A woman crossing in a marked crosswalk was hit by a car, which is described as possibly being a dark-colored Dodge.

July 18: around 6:30 a.m. near Spring Mountain Road near Wynn Road. A silver 2005 Toyota Highlander hits and kills a man who was in the road to take a picture of a business.

Sept. 10: around 7:45 p.m. on Durango Drive near Robindale Road. A Dodge Charger hit and killed a teenager as he was walking to a football game.

Oct. 19: around 1:30 a.m. on Sahara Avenue near El Camino Road. A man, who police say may have been sitting or lying in the road, was hit and killed.

