Jamal Rashid sentencing for prostitution business delayed due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sentencing for Jamal Rashid for operating a prostitution business has been delayed because of COVID-19.
The hip hop producer commonly known as “Mally Mall”, but whose real name is Jamal Rashid, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday.
Rashid previously agreed to a plea deal in federal court.
He admitted between 2002 and 2014 his escort services in Clark County were actually fronts for prostitution.
This is a story the I-Team has been following.
Rashid’s attorney told the court he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in July and developed lung problems.
The sentencing has been rescheduled for Dec. 2.