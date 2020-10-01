Jamal Rashid sentencing for prostitution business delayed due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sentencing for Jamal Rashid for operating a prostitution business has been delayed because of COVID-19.

The hip hop producer commonly known as “Mally Mall”, but whose real name is Jamal Rashid, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Rashid previously agreed to a plea deal in federal court.

He admitted between 2002 and 2014 his escort services in Clark County were actually fronts for prostitution.

This is a story the I-Team has been following.

Rashid’s attorney told the court he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in July and developed lung problems.

The sentencing has been rescheduled for Dec. 2.