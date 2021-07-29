LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The growth of COVID-19 cases in Clark County is not happening in the same places where the virus was spreading as the holidays approached at the end of last year, data shows.

A look at ZIP code data from the Southern Nevada Health District shows new cases grew the most in the southwest valley over the past eight weeks. The 89148 ZIP code saw the most cases, with 889. That part of town had the seventh-highest total cases late last year.

And although the numbers were lower in June and July, some ZIP codes saw a repeat of big growth in infections, mirroring what they saw in late 2020. Two of those areas are in northwest Las Vegas (89108) and North Las Vegas (89031).

Since the I-Team’s last look in February, cases have generally shifted from the north and east parts of the valley to the southwest, and some other parts of the south valley.

A map of Clark County showing COVID-19 cases that occurred in the eight weeks from Oct. 18 to Dec. 13, 2020, shows new cases concentrated in the north and east sides of the valley.

Out of more than a quarter-million COVID-19 cases reported across the Las Vegas valley from March 2020 to February 2021, no ZIP code had reported more infections than 89110. The ZIP code remains the leader in cases through this month.

But a map of new cases from June 1 to July 27 of this year shows there has been a shift in where COVID-19 cases are occurring.

The southwest valley's 89148 ZIP code is now the leader in new COVID-19 cases.

OCT. 18, 2020-DEC. 13, 2020: 89110 3054 89108 2335 89031 2141 89115 2060 89030 1934 89121 1926 89148 1774 89032 1758 89104 1549 89123 1534 JUNE 1, 2020-JULY 27, 2020: 89148 889 89108 860 89031 798 89123 756 89110 705 89052 700 89117 698 89139 692 89129 663 89121 660 89147 660

The map below shows the total number of cases to date for each ZIP code in Clark County. (The other maps show new cases that happened in distinct 8-week periods.)

Health leaders continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus, particularly the Delta variant, which is more transmissible.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners will discuss next week the possibility of giving out a $100 incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vax Nevada Days, the state’s public health initiative launched last month, is awarding $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.