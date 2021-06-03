I-Team: Zane Floyd’s defense teams asks for clemency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The State of Nevada continues to pursue the death penalty against a man who went on a deadly shooting spree in Las Vegas more than 20 years ago. It’s been court proceeding after court proceeding, leading up to possible execution.

Prosecutors are seeking to execute Zane Floyd the week of July 26. His defense team is asking for clemency.

The Department of Corrections still has not publicly released plans for the drugs to be used for lethal injection and other logistics. Floyd’s lawyers have been fighting for transparency.

Floyd is now 45-years-old. He shot and killed four employees and injured another at an Albertsons in 1999. He was sentenced to death for murder, and he was also convicted of sexual assault.

A federal judge has indicated he could delay the execution. Once Floyd’s defense attorneys are given information about what drugs would be used for lethal injection, he’s pointed out they would need time to respond and possibly file additional motions in court.

For now, there is no definite execution date. There are many moving pieces, as the state tries to execute the first inmate in 15 years.