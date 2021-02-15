I-Team: Woman’s body found in Las Vegas home as investigators arrest man on meth charges

Man had more than pound of meth in possession, investigators say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators found a dead woman inside a convicted felon’s home as they arrested him for selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant, court documents obtained Monday by the I-Team said.

The FBI and Metro police had been investigating Gilberto Valle, 47, an eight-time convicted felon, since last month, court documents said. In 2006, Valle was convicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, robbery and other charges, which led to a 5-year prison sentence.

Last month, an undercover agent purchased methamphetamine from Valle at a home at 2953 Lawndale St. in Las Vegas, just east of Boulder Station, court documents said.

At the time, Valle had a “small child with him” and had just been resupplied with more than a pound of meth, documents said. A small amount of the drug was handed over to the undercover informant.

Last week, an undercover agent made a second buy at the Lawndale Street home. Inside, the informant saw a deceased woman lying on a couch.

“The [informant] said that the female was definitely dead, and she was stiff as a board and that she was dead for a while,” court documents said. The identity of the woman was not released, but investigators said she likely died of an overdose.

Police then took Valle into custody, along with two other people. Valle was arrested on charges of distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute and felon in possession of ammunition.