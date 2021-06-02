I-Team: Woman accused of pushing man off bus to his death faces new charge

WARNING: The report above shows video that may be considered disturbing to viewers.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus to his death faces a new charge, and a judge says she can still remain out of custody.

Cadesha Bishop currently faces a murder charge and is out on bond for that. Now, she’s accused of stealing a rental car.

Prosecutors argued she should be in jail, but a judge isn’t convinced.

Pro Tem Judge Nancy Becker made the decision Wednesday that Bishop can remain out of custody, despite that new charge of grand larceny.

Bishop’s attorneys claim she lent a rental car to someone who didn’t return it.

A prosecutor says the new charge shows she doesn’t understand the seriousness of the murder charge. In court, she brought up a video showing the confrontation with Serge Fournier before the push.

The footage shows Bishop and the 74-year-old man exchanging words before he is pushed off the bus to his death. Bishop’s child was with her.

In the murder case, she was granted $100,000 bail with electronic monitoring, which prosecutors objected to.

Bishop’s next court appearance is set for Friday, and a trial for the murder charge is set for October.