I-Team: Woman accepts plea deal for making obscenity-filled threats against Sisolak’s daughter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team has learned the woman accused of making an obscene and threatening phone call to Governor Steve Sisolak’s daughter has accepted a plea deal.

Samaria Burton agreed to plead guilty to one count of making an obscene phone call. At the request of prosecutors, the judge required that Burton complete community service and take an impulse control class.

Burton left an obscenity-filled message on Carley Sisolak’s phone on Nov. 19, 2020. Burton told police she was upset about the possibility of more XCOVID-19 shutdowns that would interfere with her seeing her family. She left the message after viewing a tweet from Carley Sisolak about the possibility of a second Las Vegas shutdown.