LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The death of an 82-year-old woman found buried in her backyard earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Lucille Payne died from blunt force trauma and sharp force injuries, officials said.

Police discovered her remains in the backyard of her home on Shore Breeze Drive in April. Payne is listed as the homeowner for the property near Rampart Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.

A source told 8 News Now that police went to the home after getting a tip. During a welfare check, police discovered “some suspicious things inside the home.”

Neighbors told 8 News Now the home appeared empty for years.

No other information, including a possible suspect, was available Thursday. Investigators said their work was ongoing.