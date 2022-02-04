Just a piece of paper prevented a person from bringing a firearm into a Nye County courthouse until the Board of Commissioners voted to remove the ban put in place by judges working in the county-owned building. (KLAS)

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Just a piece of paper prevented a person from bringing a firearm into a Nye County courthouse until the Board of Commissioners voted to remove the ban put in place by judges working in the county-owned building.

Nevada state law allows concealed weapons in most public buildings, except schools, childcare facilities and airports. The law does not implicitly prohibit guns in places like courthouses or police stations.

The law instead prohibits firearms in public buildings with metal detectors at its public entrances or with signs banning them.

“A public building that has a metal detector at each public entrance or a sign posted at each public entrance indicating that no firearms are allowed in the building,” the law states, “unless the permittee is not prohibited from carrying a concealed firearm while he or she is on the premises of the public building.

The law allows for a judge to carry a concealed weapon in his or her courtroom and for permitted employees, like law enforcement, from remaining armed.

The Nye County Board of Commissioners voted in December to allow guns in most parts of the county’s courthouses. In a meeting on Dec. 16, the commissioners unanimously voted to remove a judicial order banning firearms in the Ian Deutch Government Complex, which houses both the Fifth Judicial District Court and the Pahrump Justice Court.

The county owns the building. The judiciary runs the courtrooms. The judges’ say, according to the commissioners, does not apply outside of their chambers. That includes most of the building, including the hallways.

There is no security at the main entrance, which leads to the district attorney’s office and to the clerk. County commissioners said they control the halls. A Nevada state law gives the control of county buildings to their respective commissioners.

“When you think about it, the only thing that protects the judges and the public and the employees here at the courthouse is a piece of paper,” District Judge Kim Wanker, who works in the building, told the 8 News Now I-Team. “I think that probably the greatest threat or risk for an incident is in the hallways or in the parking lot.”

In Clark County, entrances to the Regional Justice Center, home to the Eighth Judicial District Court and Las Vegas Justice Court, are flanked with security. The building also houses the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

In 2010, after several shootings at courthouses, including one at the federal building in Las Vegas, District Court Judge Robert Lane wrote an order forbidding firearms in the building and the court’s other office in Tonopah. Instead, county employees could apply to carry concealed weapons.

The judicial order specifically mentions the “courthouse” and its “courtrooms, chambers, offices, annexes” and other rooms where a judicial proceeding may be underway.

Security measures, like a $90,000 scanner, sit in storage. The judges said the county will not pay to staff it. (KLAS)

The statute became law in 1995. As the law was debated over the years, several lawmakers have said the concealed-carry ban would have the opposite intent.

The Nye County commissioners said before their vote that removing the ban would allow more firearms into the building, allowing for greater chances of an armed citizen stopping a potential shooter, they said.

“The judges have set up fortresses in the complex here in Pahrump, leaving others to flounder and have arbitrarily decided whose life is more important than others,” Commissioner Bruce Jabbour said.

Jabbour declined an interview for the I-Team’s original story, saying his comments from the meeting would suffice. The board chair did not respond to a request for comment.

The Nevada Supreme Court issued guidance in the late-2000s about courthouse security, finding “many courts, both rural and urban, are simply unaware of the status of security in their courthouses.”

“The rural courts face very unique issues and circumstances relating to security,” a security task force report said. “The vast majority do not possess adequate physical equipment to maintain security during regular operating hours or off-hours. Only half of the rural courts possess metal detectors; but all urban courts do. Funding is clearly limited in the rural areas and security officer coverage is minimal.”

Since then, the high court has released a handbook, which includes suggestions to county judges about safety.