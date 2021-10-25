I-Team: Wife dismembered dead husband, lived off his Social Security benefits for years, prosecutors say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman facing a Social Security fraud charge told investigators she dismembered her deceased husband and threw his remains in the trash, prosecutors wrote in federal court documents obtained by the I-Team.

Nancy Shedleski, 69, of Las Vegas, faces a charge of theft of government money, records showed.

According to court documents, Shedleski deposited her deceased husband’s retirement benefits, which continued for more than four years after his death, into her account.

The total amount is estimated at more than $120,000, court documents said. Prosecutors said the Social Security Administration was never made aware of her husband’s 2015 death and continued to deposit the payments.

The administration became aware of the deposits in December 2019 after it received an anonymous allegation that Shedleski’s husband had disappeared, documents said.

Investigators reviewed Shedleski’s husband’s medical records, finding he stopped receiving care in 2015 at a hospital in Pennsylvania. In 2017, Shedleski’s address changed from a home in western Pennsylvania to an apartment complex in Las Vegas. Her address was not listed in the documents.

In mid-2019, staff at the Las Vegas Social Security Office attempted to contact Shedleski’s husband, but there was no response. Shedleski later returned repeated messages, saying she and her husband lived together in Las Vegas.

In late-2019, investigators visited Shedleski’s apartment. Her husband was not there, and she reportedly told investigators he was traveling the country. Later in the interview, she told investigators her husband had died in August 2015 in the basement of their previous home in Pennsylvania.

She also told investigators she dismembered his body, packaged up the pieces and threw them into the trash, court documents said,

“She called and reported to her family members that [her husband] had died,” investigators wrote in court documents. “Shedleski confirmed there was no ambulance, no hospitalization, no funeral, no burial and no cremation for [her husband].”

If she had reported her husband’s death, Shedleski would have been entitled to a monthly survivor’s benefit, officials said.

A Las Vegas federal judge released Shedleski on bond on Monday. An email to her public defender was not returned.

The I-Team reached out to police in Pennsylvania for more information and did not hear back Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office would neither confirm nor deny any ongoing investigations.

