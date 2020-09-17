I-Team: What you need to know about voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The November election is 48 days away, and how the election takes place will be different this year. All registered voters in Nevada should receive a mail-in ballot.

If the voter does not want to go to the polls, for example because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they can mail their ballot or drop it off at early voting locations open for 14 days or at polling locations on Election Day.

Critics like President Donald Trump say they don’t trust the process, so the I-Team went to the man in charge of the election in Clark County: Registrar Joe Gloria.

We asked him the following questions.

Vanessa Murphy: How can voters be sure that their ballot was received and will be counted?

Joe Gloria: All voters will have the opportunity to go on our website. Registered voter services they can log in and there’s information there that tells them what the status of the ballot is or they can always call 702-455-VOTE and speak with one of our customer service representatives.

VM: There is a concern about voter fraud. If there are extra ballots by mailboxes, especially apartment complexes, that someone picks up a ballot that’s not theirs, that they can fill it out, sign it, what can you say about voter fraud?

JG: Well first off, that would be an illegal action. It would be against the law for anybody to vote a ballot that is not theirs. However, we have several checks in place. Number one being every ballot that comes in has to be signed. We verify that signature to make sure it matches what’s in the database to verify their identity and there are several steps that we have as far as security also leading into the tabulation of that ballot.

VM: President Donald Trump has suggested voting twice. What would you say to that?

JG: That would be an illegal action. And it’s unfortunate that those types of statements are made. I would discourage any voter from trying to do so. We will definitely know if you’ve casted two ballots and we will go after any voter who’s illegally voted twice

VM: Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, it’s a transient location and especially now with the pandemic and job losses. People might be in between homes. How can you be sure that they will receive a ballot?

JG: Voters need to be sure that they’re checking to be sure that their information is correct. So now is the time to update your information if you’ve moved because mail ballots are not forwardable. Whatever address we send it to, if there’s nobody there, it gets returned to us.

Gloria will host a virtual town hall on Facebook Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. He will be providing information and answering questions about the general election. You will be able to watch the event at the following links:

Clark County Facebook

Clark County YouTube

Clark County Television (CCTV)

Clark County website

You can send your questions in ahead of time to dkulin@clarkcountynv.gov. You may also ask questions during the town hall on Facebook.

To check your voter registration status, click here. You can register to vote here.

If you have questions about the election or voting, let us know. We will try to get them answered for you.