I-Team: What triggers a recount in Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With thousands of votes separating President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, what’s the chance of a recount? As of Friday night, Biden led Trump by 22,000 votes.

Nevada has no automatic trigger for a recount, and a candidate must request one — and pay for it, according to state law.

While a candidate did not request a recount in Georgia, the state’s Secretary of State announced Friday his office would begin one soon. Biden led Trump by 4,000 votes there on Friday night.

A losing candidate must request a recount in Nevada within three days of vote certification, the day counties must report their vote totals to the state. This election, that day is Monday, Nov. 16.

If a candidate requests a recount, they can do so in specific counties. In 2016, Independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente requested and paid about $14,000 for a recount in five Nevada counties, 8 News Now previously reported. Democrat Hillary Clinton won Nevada in 2016 by 2.5%.

Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said in 2016, if that recount had shown a discrepancy of at least 1% for De La Fuente or Clinton, a full state recount would have been launched.

The law requires a recount begin within five days of a request and be completed within five additional days.

If the losing candidate is shown to have won after the recount, he or she will get their money back, state law says.