I-Team: What the CDC’s newest eviction moratorium means for Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued another eviction moratorium Tuesday, slated to last through Oct. 3. It’s aimed at preventing tenants from being locked out of their homes in areas with high rates of COVID-19 transmission.

Clark County is one of those areas.

It’s important to note that, while the moratorium was issued, it doesn’t mean everything just comes to a halt. Landlords can still start the eviction process, and tenants can still receive an eviction notice.

Barbara Buckley, executive director of the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, offered five steps for tenants if they receive a notice:

Respond immediately by filing an answer with the court within seven business days

Apply for rental assistance

Seek help

Fill out a CDC declaration

Apply for and attend mediation

If tenants have applied for rental assistance, by law in Nevada, they cannot be evicted while they are waiting for the application to be processed. While there is a wait, the money from coronavirus relief funding is there.

“We are always trying to warn tenants don’t ignore a notice,” Buckley told the I-Team. “I know it’s tempting; you’re stressed out. Don’t ignore it. There’s help available.”

We heard from frustrated landlords, who say they need to get paid, and the eviction moratoriums aren’t fair to them. Buckley says if their tenants aren’t applying for the rental assistance, they can apply for funding through a separate state program called Home Means Nevada.

Buckley also tells us tenants cannot count on the moratorium to keep them in their homes. There was recently an order in Las Vegas Justice Court, stating the moratorium doesn’t apply here in Nevada. She says she disagrees with the decision. Buckley believes it will be overturned, but it’s an example of why tenants need to take action to protect themselves.

“We’re a little worried that people hear the word ‘moratorium,’ and they don’t have to do anything,” she said. “The CDC moratorium stops the service of a final eviction order for 60 days, but it’s not a final solution for the rental problem.”

A spokeswoman for Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state is expecting more guidance from the CDC in the coming days.

Governor Sisolak worked hard with stakeholders and lawmakers during the 2021 session to pass and sign Assembly Bill 486 into law. This legislation created a “glide” path to ensure qualified tenants who are waiting for rental assistance applications to be processed are protected from being evicted for nonpayment of rent. The Governor encourages all Nevadans who may be in need of rental assistance to visit housing.nv.gov to learn more about how to take advantage of the assistance. Assembly Bill 486 also created a pathway for landlords are looking to be made whole due to rent lost for the COVID-19 pandemic. This assistance is available to Nevadans regardless of the CDC evictions moratorium. The State is expecting more guidance to come from the CDC based on this new moratorium in the coming days. As a reminder, the CDC evictions moratorium that was previously in place was not automatic, it required a tenant declaration. More information is available at housing.nv.gov. Meghin Delaney, communications director, Office of Gov. Steve Sisolak

Listed below are several resources for those facing eviction or in need of rental assistance.

Civil Law Self-help center information:

WHO: Tenants and landlords

Tenants and landlords WHAT: Free legal aid due to evictions

Free legal aid due to evictions WHERE: Civil Law Self Help Center – Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Ave. (Downtown Las Vegas)

Civil Law Self Help Center – Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Ave. (Downtown Las Vegas) WHEN: Mon.-Thurs., 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Fri., 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Other helpful resources: