I-Team: What rises to the level of voter intimidation?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Campaigning within 100 feet of a voting place is just one action that can be considered voter intimidation, Nevada’s attorney general told the I-Team.

With a historic turnout expected on Election Day, both Democrats and Republicans said they will have poll watchers monitoring the process.

Poll watchers must check in at a polling location and sign a form saying they will refrain from getting in the middle of the voting process. It is illegal for poll watchers to help someone vote, talk to voters, take pictures of voters or get involved in any way, Attorney General Aaron Ford, D-Nevada, said. Simply put, poll watchers are there to watch.

Trump also told "his supporters" to "go into the polls and watch very carefully."



But he wasn't talking about poll watching. He was talking about voter intimidation.



FYI — voter intimidation is illegal in Nevada. Believe me when I say it: You do it, and you will be prosecuted. — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) September 30, 2020

While Ford said there is no known coordinated effort to intimidate voters, he wanted to get ahead after President Donald Trump’s comments at the first presidential debate in September.

“I am urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully, because that’s what has to happen,” the president said. “I am urging them to do it.”

“When you hear on high dog whistles from individuals, such as our president, utilizing verbiage from a racist time past to encourage — in my estimation — voter intimidation, it’s imperative that I call it out,” Ford told the I-Team.

Nevada and federal law have strict penalties against voter intimidation.

Actions that rise to the level of voter intimidation include blocking the entrance to a polling place, following a voter, harassing a voter about his or her voting qualifications, writing down voters’ license plates and showing a firearm to a voter in a threatening way.

Anyone who feels threatened at the polls should contact the poll leader, Ford said. Voters can also contact the Clark County Election Department at 702-455-VOTE.