I-Team: What is the “Boogaloo Movement”?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three men remain in custody after they were accused of plotting an attack at a Black Lives Matter Protest in Las Vegas. Prosecutors said they’re members of the “Boogaloo Movement.”

Prosecutors also revealed members of this movement considered bombing a building near Lake Mead, a power substation in central Las Vegas and a “Reopen Nevada” protest.

Despite these plans, they switched their focus to Black Lives Matter protests.

“We saw much more presence of them during COVID lockdowns in some of these anti-government protests,” said Jolie Brislin, regional director of Anti-Defamation League Nevada. “And now, we’re also seeing this in the protests that are taking place around George Floyd.”

Stephen Parshall, Andrew Lynam and William Loomis face both state and federal terrorism-related charges.

A criminal complaint refers to the Anti-Defamation League’s definition of “Boogaloo”: a term used by extremists to signify a coming civil war or fall of civilization.

“The ADL condemns all violence,” stated Brislin.

She said the movement has two strands: white supremacy and anti-government, which is more prevalent. Federal prosecutors said the three men wanted to violently overthrow the US government.

They attended a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip last Friday with hopes it would turn violent. On Saturday, they were headed to Downtown Container Park with Molotov cocktails to throw at police, but FBI SWAT intervened.

The I-Team asked Brislin if she was concerned there are others who may attend future protests. Brislin replied:

“I think that is is very dangerous. I’m also worried about the fact that it takes away the legitimacy of the protest itself of what it is what we’re out there standing shoulder-to-shoulder with and the overall message, which is systemic racism.”

US Attorney Nick Trutanich did an exclusive interview with the I-Team Wednesday to discuss the case.

“People should feel safe that law enforcement are doing their very best, their level best to ensure that people not only have the right to express themselves freely, but do so in a safe manner,” said Trutanich. “Of course, we’ve seen over the last few days, that often, it’s been hijacked by individuals with their own, sometimes, radical agendas.”

The men remain in the Clark County Detention Center with bail set at $1 million.