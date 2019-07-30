I-Team: What could possibly go wrong with ‘Storm Area 51’?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Lincoln County on and around Sept. 20 in response to the “Storm Area 51” Facebook post created in late June.

The concept quickly went viral and, to date, more than 3 million people have expressed an interest in participating in the event, even though its creator has made it clear the idea started as a sarcastic joke.

Matty Roberts started the “Storm Area 51” Facebook page. (KLAS-TV)

Storming Area 51 is a daunting task, in light of the extensive security measures that are known to exist around one of the world’s most secure and classified military facilities, as well as the warning signs which note that the “use of deadly force” is authorized.

There are warnings to people not to enter the installation. (KLAS-TV)

In the past, anyone who has crossed the line and tried to enter the base has been quickly intercepted. Area 51 is ringed by high tech sensors, cameras, motion sensors, and other warning systems, as well as formidable security forces armed with powerful weapons.

Joerg Arnu is the creator and webmaster for Dreamlandresort.com, one of the best-known digital forums devoted to Area 51, military technology, and government secrecy. Arnu lives in Rachel Nevada, the little town that is in the shadow of the Groom Lake base. He has developed a network of well-placed sources familiar with Area 51, and recently told the I-Team about the many obstacles that should discourage anyone from trying to slip across the line.