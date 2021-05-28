I-Team: ‘What am I supposed to do?’ Las Vegas man accused of making Molotov cocktail reportedly intended for neighbor’s house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of building a Molotov cocktail in his garage reportedly told an officer, “I’m a convicted felon and I can’t have firearms. What am I supposed to do? Make a Molotov,” according to his arrest report.

Orlando Correa, 35, is charged with three counts of possessing an explosive or fire device component with intent, one count of challenging to a fight and one count of failing to update his address as a convicted person.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 8700 block of Pavia Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive, to investigate a family disturbance. While there, officers noticed a strong smell of diesel fuel coming from Correa.

While talking to a neighbor, officers learned there had been an ongoing issue. The neighbor told police earlier in the morning he saw Correa “pacing in front of his residence holding a yellow gas can and telling [the neighbor] to step outside,” according to the report.

Correa’s father told police he was worried his son was “trying to blow up the house” and found Correa in the garage with a beer bottle, a rag and a gas tank, the report said. He then called 911 as he was worried his son was going to “use the Molotov cocktail on the neighbor’s” house, the report said.

According to police, when the three components are put together, they can create the explosive device.

Correa was charged with possessing components of explosive or incendiary devices in a separate case less than three weeks ago, records show.