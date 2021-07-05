Burglars have targeted a new southwest valley store not once, but twice — the first time happening even before the store officially opened. Now its owner is asking the I-Team for help. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Burglars have targeted a new southwest valley store not once, but twice — the first time happening even before the store officially opened. Now its owner is asking the I-Team for help.

Sin City Kickz near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Sunset Road sells high-end streetwear, sneakers and collectibles, catering to clientele including some Las Vegas Raiders players, owner Fredrick Leach said.

“I’ve been dreaming about it and trying to put it together for years,” Leach said.

The store was not even open to customers on May 15 when the first round of burglars hit. Video surveillance shows a group of men casing the store and then entering through a backdoor.

A person inside Sin City Kickz on June 14, 2021. Video shows the person attempting to open the back door, but a security bar prevents it from opening. (KLAS)

The men were able to enter using a key that was in a lockbox, Leach said, meaning someone had to know the code.

“They literally just used a key to come in the back door,” Leach said.

Within minutes, they had cleaned out Leach’s stockroom, he said.

The second burglary on June 14 started with a man smashing the front door and climbing in. Leach had installed a security bar on his backdoor, so the group was unable to get as much merchandise as the first round. However, video shows a man running to the backdoor, as if he had been inside before.

Leach estimates between both robberies, which both happened around 4 a.m., he lost about $200,000 in product. Both times he woke up in the middle of the night in horror to an alert on his phone.

“I look at it and I’m like, ‘I see what’s happening, but I can’t really believe it,’” he said. “So, I jumped up really fast and called the police. Just imagine everything you worked for, strived for just gone in an instant.”

Statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan police reviewed by the I-Team show burglaries are up 9% across the valley from this time last year. In the Spring Valley area, where Sin City Kickz is located, burglaries have increased 23%.

“We know that in order to keep this place safe that somebody has to be here 24/7,” Leach said, adding someone is now at the store all day and all night trying to prevent a third strike.

A person putting merchandise in a truck outside Sin City Kickz on July 14, 2021. (KLAS)

“We’re not running,” he said. “We’re only going to get stronger and better and we’re going to open up another location.”

Metro is actively investigating both incidents. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.