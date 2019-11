LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team recently investigated several cases in the Clark County School District that illustrate the problem of not having a federal database to track teachers.

There have been incidents in Clark County where either a teacher was convicted of or accused of hurting children and then moved on to teach students in another state or county.

How can you check a teacher’s license? In this web extra, the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy walks you through the process.