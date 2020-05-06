I-Team: Vivid quarantine dreams taking over during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you had any strange dreams lately? If so, you’re not alone. All over the world people are remembering more of their dreams. Many of the dreams are involving celebrities, aliens, or dead relatives.

Social scientists investigating the global explosion of vivid and unusual dreams think it is likely tied to our collective anxiety caused by the coronavirus and social distancing. Along with lucid dreams, where you are aware you’re dreaming, nightmares are also becoming more common.

We asked people to share some of their vivid dreams, and the response was wide-ranging.

