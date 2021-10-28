I-Team: Videos show moments after Nevada Gov. Sisolak crashed into oncoming car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have released videos of their crash investigation involving Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak following a public records request from the I-Team.

The governor, 67, was found at fault for the two-car crash that sent him and another driver to the hospital.

Police responded to the collision between the governor’s Lexus SUV and a red sedan shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road in the southwest valley.

Videos obtained by the I-Team show officers responding and investigating the crash scene. In one video, an officer asks the governor what happened as Sisolak sits on the ground next to his car.

“There were no cars coming,” Sisolak tells the officer. “I had a flashing amber arrow to go left… I just edged out a little bit, I didn’t see any cars coming and this thing hit me so hard I can’t even tell you.”

The car that hit the governor was traveling at 62 mph at the time of impact. Sisolak’s car was traveling 15 mph.

An officer asks Sisolak if he wants to go to the hospital, to which he replied, “It’s going to end up being a whole media circus.”

Sisolak did go to the hospital and was released a few hours later.

Videos released Thursday show Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak and the governor’s security detail responded shortly after the crash.

Sisolak’s car ended up on a business’s property. The other car collided with a traffic signal, police said. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Officers did not suspect the governor or the other driver were impaired. In their report, police wrote they “completed standardized field sobriety tests” on the second driver. No driver was determined to be impaired, they said, though there is no indication they tested the governor.

Documents obtained by the I-Team said Sisolak was driving southbound on Rainbow when he pulled into the intersection on a flashing yellow light to turn and another car hit him, police wrote in the crash report. The driver of the second vehicle’s name is redacted in the report.

Because Sisolak attempted to turn on a flashing yellow arrow and because he failed to yield to traffic, he was determined to be at fault, police said.

Sisolak and the other driver were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police cited Sisolak for failing to yield. The other driver was cited for speeding.