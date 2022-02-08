I-Team: Video shows trooper handcuffing Las Vegas Raider Nate Hobbs after going 110 mph on highway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows a Nevada State Police trooper putting Las Vegas Raider Nate Hobbs into handcuffs while asking him why he was driving 110 mph on the freeway.

“Why am I being detained?” Hobbs asked the trooper on Jan. 16.

The trooper cited Hobbs for driving 110 mph on the 215 Beltway less than two weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported.

“You’re being detained for reckless driving right now,” the trooper said to Hobbs. “You were going over 110 miles an hour making several lane changes and not signally, cutting off charges, I have enough to take you to jail on reckless driving today. It’s all on camera.”

Hobbs told the trooper he was heading to a meeting.

“I’ve already been arrested two weeks ago,” Hobbs said. “Please, I’m begging you. I’m betting you. I cannot be arrested.”

The citation indicates a trooper saw Hobbs “overtake [his or her] patrol vehicle at [an] extremely high rate of speed.” The trooper wrote he or she followed the driver, later identified as Hobbs, for one mile at 110 mph in a 65-mph zone, the ticket said.

Hobbs is then accused of making three lane changes “without signaling into [the] far right travel lane to overtake slower vehicles unsafely,” the ticket notes.

“We understand that a traffic citation was issued to Mr. Hobbs and we will address it in the court system,” attorneys for Hobbs, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement to 8 News Now last month.

Hobbs was under the legal limit for a DUI charge when he was arrested on Jan. 3, and has accepted a plea deal to plead guilty to one count of careless driving.

Hobbs is due to appear in court in April on the reckless driving citation and May on the due care citation.