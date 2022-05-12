LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows the moments before the manager of a Las Vegas casino confronted a man who stole a customer’s purse before that man ran her over, killing her, in a stolen car.

The homicide happened in the 6100 block of Flamingo Road near Jones Boulevard around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Alicia Gibellina, 60.

Police said a Black man in his 20s came into the business and sat at a video poker machine. The man then got up and grabbed a woman’s purse and ran into the parking lot.

The video shows a woman, believed to be Gibellina, running after the man to his car, which was parked right outside the front door. The manager then confronts him as he gets into a car. Police said the man pulled a handgun, causing the woman to back away from the car toward its rear.

The driver then put the car in reverse, hit a parked car and ran over Gibellina as he drove off. The I-Team is not showing the part of the video where she is hit.

Police confirmed Thursday that the car involved, a black 2012 Mercedes GL5, was stolen. The SUV was reported stolen last Saturday and has Nevada license plate 565T77, police said.

A business in the area shared the video with the I-Team in hopes of finding the driver.

Representatives at Dotty’s had no comment Thursday.

Police urge anyone with information on the men or the crime to contact LVMPD Homicide at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go online to crimestoppersofnv.com.