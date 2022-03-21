LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows the man charged in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge firing a weapon three years earlier in an incident that sent him to jail for a year.

Lee Wilson, 44, faces one charge of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder for the shooting Saturday, Feb. 26, at Manny’s Glo Afterdark Lounge on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway.

Police said Wilson fired at least two dozen rounds at the unlicensed hookah lounge as people celebrated a birthday, court documents obtained the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Demetreus Beard, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

In an incident in December 2018, a video shows Wilson and a group of other men leaving a bar near Flamingo Road and Arville Street when Wilson and two others start firing, prosecutors said.

Lee Wilson’s booking photo from the hookah lounge shooting. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Several people were hurt in the shooting. Wilson was charged with two counts of attempted murder and other gun-related charges.

Wilson ended up taking a plea deal for one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure or vehicle and sentenced to a minimum of one year in prison.

Video obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team shows the man charged in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge firing a weapon three years earlier in an incident that sent him to jail for a year. (KLAS)

During Wilson’s initial court appearance for the charges stemming from the hookah lounge incident, a prosecutor pointed to Wilson’s extensive criminal history dating back to 1995.

It includes 82 arrests and nine felony convictions, records showed.

Demetreus Beard, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds in the hookah lounge shooting. (KLAS)

In 2002, Wilson shot two dogs in North Las Vegas, injuring them. A judge sentenced him to more than a year in prison.

Wilson’s criminal history also includes charges of several gun-related and drug charges, including possession of a firearm by an ex-felon.

“How are you even free, like, on the streets?” Vannesha Bradley-Martin, Beard’s friend, said Monday. Bradley-Martin and Beard have a child together.

Booking photos from two of Lee Wilson’s prior arrests. (NLVPD/LVMPD/KLAS)

Bradley-Martin was in court for Beard’s scheduled preliminary hearing, which was postponed to April. Wilson remained confined to a wheelchair. He previously said he was shot six times in the incident.

“Not only was Demetreus shot, his other son’s mom was shot too,” she said. “My stepsister hurt herself in this.”

Another group in court said their friend was paralyzed from being shot.

“Why is he free? Who can explain this to us?” Bradley-Martin said.

Wilson was being held Monday without bail.