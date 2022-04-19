LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stabbing and killing another man after an altercation on a bus reportedly told an In-N-Out Burger security guard that his alleged victim “[expletive] deserved it,” documents said.

Police arrested Emanuel Beccles, 31, Thursday on charges of open murder and violating his probation. The 8 News Now I-Team obtained video of the incident, showing the security guard order Beccles to the ground.

Emanuel Beccles as seen in his booking photo on a charge of open murder. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Beccles was riding a bus with another man Thursday night when they got into an argument, Metro police said. Beccles and the man got off the bus in the 4600 block of S. Maryland Parkway near UNLV and got into a physical altercation, and Beccles stabbed the victim with a 10-inch knife.

At the same time, the security officer working at an In-N-Out across the street witnessed the stabbing, ran out, confronted the suspect, and detained him, police said.

Police identified the victim as Jeff Durroh.

According to police documents, the security guard said he had stepped out for a smoke break when he saw Beccles and Durroh fighting on the sidewalk. The security guard threatened to tase Beccles if he did not drop his knife, police said.

He then ordered Beccles to get on the ground, putting him in handcuffs until police arrived.

While on the ground, Beccles told the security guard, “He [expletive] deserved it. He antagonized me on the bus,” police said.

Police investigate a homicide near UNLV on April 15, 2022. (KLAS)

While being taken into custody, Beccles reportedly told officers, “Yea, I stabbed that [expletive].”

As the I-Team first reported last week, documents indicate police arrested Beccles in February 2019 after pulling out a knife on a bus. A woman had called 911 saying Beccles “[pulled] a knife on another passenger.”

“When the suspect noticed she was on the phone, he approached her, punched her and took her phone,” police said. Beccles also reportedly threw a rock at a bus window, breaking it.

In April 2019, Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Beccles to probation. Jones also ordered Beccles to pay $2,300 back to the transit company.

Emanuel Beccles as seen in a 2019 booking photo. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Documents indicate Beccles’ attorney said he showed a “consistent history of employment” and had not had “any criminal behavior in the last 15 years.”

A court hearing in June 2020 indicated Beccles violated his probation. A court hearing in May 2021 showed Beccles was homeless and had lost his job. A court hearing in December 2021 indicated Beccles’ probation violation issue was not resolved and was postponed.

On Dec. 16, Judge Eric Johnson heard arguments over Beccles’ probation, again ordering him not to have any knives or weapons and submit to a mental health evaluation. Because of his probation violation, Beccles was being held without bail.

The person who shared the video with the I-Team did not want to be identified.