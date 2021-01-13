I-Team: Video circulates of local judge becoming emotional during sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video is circulating of a new Clark County District Court judge becoming emotional while sentencing a repeat offender.

The I-Team learned the offender, Javier Torres-Murillo, is 17-years-old and has a lengthy criminal history in the juvenile system, including eight previous counts for armed robbery. He was already on probation but was then charged as an adult.

“I hope you were listening to me. I hope this means something to you,” said Judge Erika Ballou in the video. “I hope you see how hard it is for me to do somebody as young as you, and I hope you think about that every single day because I will probably think about this every single day for the rest of my life.”

Torres-Murillo agreed to a plea deal in November 2020 for conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery, both category B felonies. The Clark County District Attorney’s office and the defense agreed to a sentence of 24-60 months.

Metro arrested Torres-Murillo in connection with two robberies in August 2020, in which an SUV pulled up to a pedestrian, the passenger showed a gun and demanded money and belongings.

Police say he was on juvenile probation at the time.

Torres-Murillo was sentenced on Jan. 11 and gets 146 days credit for time served. Ballou handed him two to five years in the Department of Corrections.

Ballou was previously a public defender. In 2016, she wore a Black Lives Matter pin in a courtroom, and when a judge told her to remove it, she refused.

The I-Team reached out to Ballou. No comment was provided for this report.