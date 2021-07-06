LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eugene Bell, 32, was two days shy of his birthday when someone shot and killed him. Nearly four years later, his murder remains unsolved and his killer on the run.

“I feel like Vegas killed my brother,” April Byrd, Bell’s younger sister, said.

Las Vegas is where Bell came to play, she shared. The truck driver from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was spending a fall weekend in the city to celebrate.

But on October 26, 2017, the celebration ended.

“He was just an all-around loveable dude,” Byrd said, describing her brother and father of two as smart, funny and kind. “Everybody loved Eugene. I think my brother was too caring.”

Investigators said Bell died from a single gunshot to his chest. A person police described as a friend drove Bell’s body to a gas station at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Durango Drive. He was found in the car’s backseat.

“I just broke down,” Byrd said about hearing the news. “How? Who? What? When? What happened?”

Many of those questions remain unanswered. Police said by the time Bell’s body was driven to the gas station, he had been dead for several hours.

The shooting itself may have happened at an apartment complex nearby, investigators said.

“Somehow or another, Eugene Bell wound up in the backseat of her car, and she drove to basically a gas station to seek assistance,” Metro Homicide Det. Lora Cody said.

Cody declined to release the woman’s name but said she had refused to cooperate with investigators. They said the driver and other people who were friends with Bell likely know more than she has been willing to tell.

“The guilt has got to be weighing heavy,” Cody said. “They need to come forward. They need to bring some justice to Eugene’s family.”

Eugene Bell, 32, was two days shy of his birthday when someone shot and killed him on Oct. 26, 2017. (KLAS)

“It’s hard for us to turn to his children and tell them, ‘Your dad is gone. We don’t know who did it. We just know he’s not here anymore,’” Byrd said about her niece and nephew.

Byrd, who lives on the East Coast, said she cannot visit Las Vegas, as Bell’s killer remains free.

“They’re out there, and it’s not OK. It’s not OK,” she said. “I know that it’s haunting you and your dreams.”

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or on their website.

