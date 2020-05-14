I-Team: Valley families grappling with food insecurity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 hit the Las Vegas area harder than the Great Recession. The unemployment rate skyrocketed during the pandemic, leaving more people in need of basic food.

This week, the I-Team looked into needs across the Valley and spoke with those most affected.

Some Nevadans have been out of work for two months now already. Because of this, food pantries and food banks have had to ramp up services.

Janie Gieschen worked at a Las Vegas casino but lost her job due to the pandemic.

“I was very afraid … the official notice was March 18 that I would not be returning to work until further notice,” Gieschen recalled.

Like many Nevadans, she said she is running into issues trying to file for unemployment.

“No money has gone through at all,” lamented Gieschen.

She revealed that with no income, she was skipping meals so her two children could eat.

“I think for the first two or three weeks, I was only eating once a day to make sure they had what they needed for them.”

Gieschen is not alone. Since March, cars have been lining up at food banks.

“I have to do it,” said MGM employee Marcela Meriweather, “I haven’t gotten any unemployment.”

Families are picking up meals from public schools.

CCSD parent Shanita Stern expressed her gratitude, “I’m a disabled mom, a single mom, so it really helps.”

And the public transit system, along with organizations and volunteers, are delivering food to the vulnerable, like seniors.

“It has been really good. It has helped out a lot,” said Cynthia Brooks.

Three Square Food Bank implemented a disaster response plan on March 11. The nonprofit noted food distribution has increased by 250,000 meals a week, and since March 16, about 6.5 million meals have been distributed. Three Square also set up an emergency food fund to accept donations.

United Way of Southern Nevada also set up an emergency fund.

“Human need has no price tag,” said Kyle Rahn, United Way president and CEO. “There isn’t enough money.”

Nevada’s unemployment rate is now an estimated 22%. In January, it was at an all-time low of 3.6%.

Two months into the economic downturn, residents continue to turn to food distribution sites across the Valley.

“My friend did take me to a food bank because I don’t have a car,” said Gieschen.

She said thanks to her friend, food stamps she was able to get and some good neighbors, her family can eat.

“My neighbors keep bringing me food now because they knew our situation. They kept bringing food over for us.”

The state said that as of April 27, more than 477,000 Nevadans were receiving SNAP benefits, which used to be known as the Food Stamp Program.

Secretary Sonny Perdue of the US Department of Agriculture issued the following statement on SNAP benefits, saying,

USDA is committed to maximizing our services and flexibilities to ensure children and others who need food can get it during this Coronavirus epidemic. This is a challenging time for many Americans, but it is reassuring to see President Trump and our fellow Americans stepping up to the challenges facing us to make sure kids and those facing hunger are fed.” Sonny Perdue, Secretary of Agriculture, USDA

If you need food or want to make a donation to the places providing help, the following organizations are where to turn: