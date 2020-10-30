I-Team: US Postal Inspection Service says ‘no credible reports of voter fraud’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Election day is just five days away, and President Donald Trump continues to question the integrity of the election.

The I-Team has been digging deeper into the issue and found answers from one law enforcement agency we don’t often hear about.

Trump continued to undermine confidence in the election process in Nevada during an event in Bullhead City, Arizona, Wednesday. He particularly focused on mail-in ballots, an option for all active, registered voters in the Silver State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re a little concerned with all those ballots floating around in Nevada,” the president said. “Got a lot of ballots floating around in Nevada.’

Voter fraud is an issue his campaign has been pushing.

The I-Team asked Postal Inspector Trevor Hudson, from his department’s perspective, if voter fraud is widespread through the mail. He replied:

“No. As of right now, I am unaware of any credible reports of any voter fraud being committed through the mail.”

And that’s something Hudson would look into.

“If it involves any tampering of the mail, then we definitely would have a part in that investigation, yes,” he confirmed.

He’s part of a team in Las Vegas:

“We’re a federal law enforcement agency, so we carry guns. We make arrests. We serve search warrants.”

It’s an agency more people are becoming familiar with after its role in the arrest of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and in the lead up to Nov. 3.

“One of our missions as a postal inspector is to protect the security of the mail. So, that’s something that we’re trying to do and something that we do all the time,” Hudson explained. “So, that’s something we will continue to do through the election.”

Five days from the election, the US Attorney’s Office sent 8 News Now a news release from the Department of Justice about protecting the right to vote and about resources being used to investigate election fraud.

In addition to the postal inspector telling the I-Team there are no credible reports of voter fraud to investigate, the head of the FBI in Las Vegas recently told us voter fraud is not widespread, Clark County has secure voting machines and voters should feel confident.

The Trump Campaign has also filed lawsuits to try and stop counting here in Clark County and for personal information of election workers. Those are both working their way through the courts.

If you believe you’ve been the victim of a postal-related crime, you can file a report by calling 877-876-2455.