LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men face charges of running an unlicensed medical spa where procedures included lip fillers, liposuction and genital rejuvenation, court documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team show.

Skyler Pearson and Justin Hockett face several charges, including acting as a medical practitioner without a license and performing surgery without a license. Both men also face charges of performing surgery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested both men last week as part of a state investigation that begin in 2020, records showed.

According to investigations, the men operated Image Med Spa on Sunset Road near Durango Drive without any medical license or supervision.

As part of the investigation, staff with the State Board of Medical Examiners interviewed previous patients who said they received treatments, such as lip fillers, laser hair removal and fat-shrinking procedures at the facility.

“Enhance your manhood with our non-surgical, non-invasive approach,” a line on the business’ now-removed website said. “A safe and effective treatment that increases girth, function, and performance!

Speaking with investigators, Pearson said he had “no formal medical license with the exception of a laser technician certificate he received online,” documents said. Pearson told investigators he had hired a medical director for the business, he said the doctor had “seen no patients in the facility.”

Hockett is also not a licensed doctor, police said. While speaking with investigators, he said “the business performs full aesthetic procedures [that] he believed to be non-surgical,” officials wrote in court documents.

Advertisements on the business’ webpage included some for penile enhancement and vaginal rejuvenation, court documents said.

Several other employees at the business who were performing procedures had no certification, officials said.

Investigators said they also found expired medication in a drug locker and that employees were performing procedures on peoples’ teeth without any license to do so.

Court documents also include an email from a patient who said she received Botox and filler at the facility, only to “look, sound and eat like I’ve had a stroke,” she wrote. “It should go without saying that the procedure went terribly, terribly wrong.”

The business is now closed. Documents indicate it opened in March 2020 and a search warrant was issued in August of that year.

The men are also accused of keeping the business open during the coronavirus shutdown in 2020. They are due in court in May.