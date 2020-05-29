I-Team: Trump administration considering new nuclear test according to defense official

LAS VEGAS, NEV. (KLAS) — The United States has not tested an armed nuclear weapon since 1992. According to several reports published over the last week, the current administration has inquired about restarting a nuclear testing program.

On Tuesday, a top defense department nuclear official said a live nuclear test could be arranged within “months” if requested by the president. This is according to an article on defensenews.com.

This official was Drew Walter, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear matters. He said while it has been asked, there “has been no policy change” when it comes to avoiding live nuclear testing.

The Washington Post reported the Trump administration had the discussion with top security officials on May 15 in response to accusations that Russia and China were performing low-yield nuclear tests. A claim both countries have denied.

The Post wrote an anonymous senior administration official said that a “rapid test” could “offer leverage in arms negotiations with Russia and China, as the White House pushes for a trilateral arms control deal.”

Currently, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), a semi-independent branch inside the Department of Energy, oversees nuclear weapon simulations and non-explosive testing through its Stockpile Stewardship program.

Walter also told Defense News that he believes the NNSA has a spot picked out in Nevada where it could do underground testing. He did not elaborate on where in Nevada it could happen. The Nevada Test Site, less than 75 miles from Las Vegas, is where the U.S. conducted over 900 nuclear tests between 1952 and 1992.