LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking at newly available data from Las Vegas Metro police, the 8 News Now I-Team found the most-reported crime across the Las Vegas valley is simple assault.
Whether it is a break-in at your home, a stolen car, or something much more heinous, crime affects all of us, no matter where we live.
8 News Now has launched a new online tool to help you better understand what crime is happening where you live. The map allows you to see recent homicides and burglaries from Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County.
“As leadership, we are constantly looking at how do we effectively deploy the officers that we have,” LVMPD Deputy Chief Nick Farese said. “We do that through data.”
In January, Metro launched an open data portal, allowing anyone to access event-specific data. The tool incorporates data consistent with the National Incident-Based Reporting System.
"Implemented to improve the overall quality of crime data collected by law enforcement, NIBRS captures details on each single crime incident -- as well as on separate offenses within the same incident -- including information on victims, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, and property involved in crimes," the FBI said about the federal reporting standard.
That means if a person kills another person after a robbery, both crimes would be tied to the event, not just the most egregious. Before, the homicide would only be tied to the crime, not both.
Three-quarters of the 75 ZIP codes in Metro’s jurisdiction have simple assault as their top crime for 2021, the I-Team found. A little more than half of those simple assaults are domestic-violence related, Farese said.
“Certain areas have been identified as traditional hot spots or high-crime areas,” Farese said. LVMPD does not break up the valley into ZIP codes. Instead, areas are broken up into area commands and sectors.
ZIP codes with higher violent crime attract criminals and their vices, Farese said, adding gangs and pimps often create their own problems.
“When you are living that lifestyle, you are going to be prone to becoming the victim of a crime and specifically, a violent crime,” he said.
“It's really difficult to catch every criminal,” UNLV law professor Frank Rudy Cooper said. Cooper studies crime and trends as director of the Program on Race, Gender, and Policing. “While it is certainly important to concentrate on the Strip, a lot of our crime is distributed not quite evenly, but distributed out into other areas.”
Cooper noted no area of the valley is free of crime, with the drug crisis fueling property crimes in the more-suburban ZIP codes. He suggests knowing what is happening around you and using the police-provided information as a tool.
“The more information people have, the more they can lobby for having their needs met in various ways,” Cooper said. “In some parts of the community, that may be less policing of things like jaywalking, and more policing of actual burglaries.”
Crime year-to-date from 2021 to 2021 has increased by 3% in Metro’s jurisdiction, primarily led by a 15% rise in property crime. Robberies increased 27% year-to-date.
Crimes against a person, like homicides, are down 4% year-over-year. While homicides have decreased by 11%, aggravated assaults are up 10%.
“It seems like a lot of people are on edge and have short fuses,” Farese said.
Farese said Metro is committed to solving crime and holding criminals accountable.
“These crimes are happening, they're occurring, but our officers are out there, our detectives are out there doing that relentless follow-up, and they are making arrests,” he said.
Farese suggested meeting with your local area command officers at Metro’s First Tuesday events. Henderson police and North Las Vegas police hold similar meet-and-greet sessions as well.
No. 1 reported crime by ZIP code
89002: Not enough data
89004: Not enough data
89005: Not enough data
89007: Simple assault
89011: Simple assault
89012: Sex offenses
89014: Simple assault
89015: Drug/narcotic violations
89018: Simple assault
89019: Simple assault
89021: Simple assault
89025: Simple assault
89027: Not enough data
89029: Simple assault
89030: Drug/narcotic violations
89031: Sex offenses
89032: Simple assault
89034: Not enough data
89039: Simple assault
89040: Simple assault
89044: Intimidation
89046: Simple assault
89052: Simple assault
89054: Not enough data
89074: Simple assault
89081: Simple assault
89084: Drug/narcotic violations
89085: Not enough data
89086: Not enough data
89087: Not enough data
89101: Simple assault
89102: Simple assault
89103: Simple assault
89104: Simple assault
89106: Simple assault
89107: Simple assault
89108: Simple assault
89109: Simple assault
89110: Simple assault
89113: Simple assault
89115: Simple assault
89117: Simple assault
89118: Simple assault
89119: Simple assault
89120: Simple assault
89121: Simple assault
89122: Simple assault
89123: Simple assault
89124: Theft from motor vehicle
89128: Simple assault
89129: Simple assault
89130: Simple assault
89131: Simple assault
89134: Burglary/breaking and entering
89135: Simple assault
89138: All other larceny
89139: Simple assault
89141: Simple assault
89142: Simple assault
89143: Simple assault
89144: Simple assault
89145: Simple assault
89146: Simple assault
89147: Simple assault
89148: Simple assault
89149: Simple assault
89156: Simple assault
89158: Simple assault
89161: Theft from motor vehicle
89165: Not enough data
89166: Simple assault
89169: Simple assault
89178: Simple assault
89179: Simple assault
89183: Simple assault
ZIP code with the most crime in each category
Aggravated assault: 89115 (425 reported incidents)
All other larceny: 89109 (2,221)
Animal cruelty: 89109 (13)
Arson: 89119 (22)
Assisting or promoting prostitution: 89109 (149)
Betting/wagering: 89029 (3)
Bribery: 89103 (1), 89109 (1)
Burglary/Breaking and entering: 89119 (548)
Counterfeiting: 89103 (61)
Credit card/ATM fraud: 89109 (201)
Destruction/damage/vandalism: 89119 (843)
Drug equipment violations: 89119 (424)
Drug/narcotics violations: 89119 (1,041)
Embezzlement: 89119 (200)
Extortion: 89119 (8)
False Pretenses/Swindle/Confidence Game: 89109 (194)
Gambling equipment violations: 89119 (1)
Hacking: 89118 (3), 89139 (3)
Identity Theft: 89119 (161)
Impersonation: 89109 (24)
Intimidation: 89109 (194)
Justifiable Homicide: 89104 (1), 89107 (1)
Motor Vehicle Theft: 89119 (675)
Murder: 89101 (17)
Negligent Manslaughter: 89110 (1), 89119 (1)
Pocket-picking: 89109 (42)
Pornography/obscene material: 89110 (6), 89119 (6), 89130 (6)
Prostitution: 89109 (686)
Purchasing prostitution: 89118 (14)
Purse-snatching: 89109 (37)
Robbery: 89119 (130)
Sex offenses: 89109 (183)
Shoplifting: 89109 (734)
Simple assault; 89109 (3,511)
Stolen property offenses: 89119 (159)
Theft from building: 89119 (142)
Theft from coin-operated machine: 89109 (7)
Theft from motor vehicle: 89109 (787)
Theft of motor vehicle: 89122 (237)
Weapons violations: 89119 (508)
Wire fraud: 89117 (2), 89119 (2)