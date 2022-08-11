LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking at newly available data from Las Vegas Metro police, the 8 News Now I-Team found the most-reported crime across the Las Vegas valley is simple assault.

Whether it is a break-in at your home, a stolen car, or something much more heinous, crime affects all of us, no matter where we live.

8 News Now has launched a new online tool to help you better understand what crime is happening where you live. The map allows you to see recent homicides and burglaries from Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County.

MAP: Las Vegas Crime Mapping

“As leadership, we are constantly looking at how do we effectively deploy the officers that we have,” LVMPD Deputy Chief Nick Farese said. “We do that through data.”

In January, Metro launched an open data portal, allowing anyone to access event-specific data. The tool incorporates data consistent with the National Incident-Based Reporting System.

"Implemented to improve the overall quality of crime data collected by law enforcement, NIBRS captures details on each single crime incident -- as well as on separate offenses within the same incident -- including information on victims, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, and property involved in crimes," the FBI said about the federal reporting standard.

That means if a person kills another person after a robbery, both crimes would be tied to the event, not just the most egregious. Before, the homicide would only be tied to the crime, not both.

Three-quarters of the 75 ZIP codes in Metro’s jurisdiction have simple assault as their top crime for 2021, the I-Team found. A little more than half of those simple assaults are domestic-violence related, Farese said.

Simple assaults were the most frequently reported crime in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021. (KLAS)

“Certain areas have been identified as traditional hot spots or high-crime areas,” Farese said. LVMPD does not break up the valley into ZIP codes. Instead, areas are broken up into area commands and sectors.

ZIP codes with higher violent crime attract criminals and their vices, Farese said, adding gangs and pimps often create their own problems.

“When you are living that lifestyle, you are going to be prone to becoming the victim of a crime and specifically, a violent crime,” he said.

89101, the area north of downtown Las Vegas and east of Interstate 15, had the most homicides in 2021. (KLAS)

“It's really difficult to catch every criminal,” UNLV law professor Frank Rudy Cooper said. Cooper studies crime and trends as director of the Program on Race, Gender, and Policing. “While it is certainly important to concentrate on the Strip, a lot of our crime is distributed not quite evenly, but distributed out into other areas.”

Cooper noted no area of the valley is free of crime, with the drug crisis fueling property crimes in the more-suburban ZIP codes. He suggests knowing what is happening around you and using the police-provided information as a tool.

89119, the area surrounding Harry Reid International Airport, had the most reported burglaries with 548 in 2021. (KLAS)

“The more information people have, the more they can lobby for having their needs met in various ways,” Cooper said. “In some parts of the community, that may be less policing of things like jaywalking, and more policing of actual burglaries.”

Crime year-to-date from 2021 to 2021 has increased by 3% in Metro’s jurisdiction, primarily led by a 15% rise in property crime. Robberies increased 27% year-to-date.

89115 in the far northeast Las Vegas valley saw the most aggravated assaults in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021. (KLAS)

Crimes against a person, like homicides, are down 4% year-over-year. While homicides have decreased by 11%, aggravated assaults are up 10%.

“It seems like a lot of people are on edge and have short fuses,” Farese said.

Farese said Metro is committed to solving crime and holding criminals accountable.

89109, home to the Las Vegas Strip, had the most reported sex offenses in 2021. (KLAS)

“These crimes are happening, they're occurring, but our officers are out there, our detectives are out there doing that relentless follow-up, and they are making arrests,” he said.

Farese suggested meeting with your local area command officers at Metro’s First Tuesday events. Henderson police and North Las Vegas police hold similar meet-and-greet sessions as well.

MAP: Las Vegas Crime Mapping