I-Team: The history of feuding over funds between Sisolak, Jara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara are in a war of words over a bill in the legislature’s special session.

It would have allowed CCSD to sweep money from individual schools and use that for the larger CCSD budget, even if that money was originally supposed to stay with that school.

Jara and state leaders are blaming each other for the idea.

But it’s not the first time these two have butted heads over education funding.

The I-Team took a closer look at their history of feuding.

Sisolak made teacher raises a key part of his plan when he was running for governor. During the 2019 legislature, the pair sparred over funding and whether teachers would get raises.

Former 8 News Now reporter Patrick Walker spoke with the Governor on this during a previous interview and asked if the money he was committing would be there when the final budget bills were signed. Sisolak responded:

“That money’s going to be there for the raises.”

Sisolak and leaders passed several bills they said would give CCSD the money for those promised raises.

Then, after the legislative session was over, Jara said they did not have the money for those raises in the budget after all.

“We’re looking at between $11 and $15 million per year, more that’s needed,” said Jara.

Last August, Sisolak and legislative leaders accused CCSD of messing up its budget and said they created the mess. They stated it was up to the District to fix it.

“Now, we come to find out that CCSD did not budget for the contractually obligated educational development payments, and they failed to request that during the legislative session,” Sisolak previously revealed.

A deal was eventually reached for those raises, and a teacher strike was averted.

But this is just the latest instance of the Governor and legislative leaders accusing Jara of not doing his job well.

Jara has continually asked for more money in the budget and accused State leaders of not properly funding education in Nevada.