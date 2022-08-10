LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system.

Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.

Clark County District Court Judge Sunny Bailey demanded answers as hearings took place for the teens Wednesday. “…the court expects probation to appear to explain to this court how two co-defendants on a GPS managed to not have their units and their alarms off and not be picked up in violation of their GPS when this offense occurred,” Bailey said.

8 News Now obtained video of the alleged crime on August 3. Three teens entered the “Smokestrom” store. One appeared to remain at the door while the other two, who wore masks, approached the counter. When one teen jumped over the counter, store owner Johnny Nguyen grabbed a knife and stabbed the teen repeatedly. The other two teens quickly left. Nguyen told 8 News Now that he called 911. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, the two teens who left the scene pleaded guilty to robbery. Sentencing will be set at a later date.

Judge Bailey addressed the teen who remained at the door. “…rather than render aide, you and the other co-defendant took off and left him and left in a ride share,” she said.

Attorney Gwen Gerling, who represents the teen who was stabbed, said until the swelling goes down the damage from the stabbing is unknown.

Store owner Johnny Nguyen said he feared for his life. He has not been arrested. Metro Police said in a release that the investigation is ongoing, and the case will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

Attorney Carolina Griffin who represents the teen who remained at the door said there was no indication any of the teens had weapons. “…especially my client: no guns, no knives, nothing of the sort, but unfortunately, things happened the way that they did,” she said.

A juvenile probation officer at the hearing said that the teen who remained at the door may have tried to previously rob the same store and he may have been aware that the owner kept a knife.

Judge Bailey allowed 8 News Now’s cameras at the three hearings on Wednesday morning on the condition that the teens and their parents would not be identified.