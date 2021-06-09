I-Team: Teens accused of killing girl’s dad talk about murder on cell phone video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video evidence obtained by the I-Team in the murder case against Sierra Halseth, 16, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero shows the teens talking about a murder.

“Welcome back to our YouTube channel … Day 3 after murdering somebody …,” Guerrero says into the camera in a cell phone video.

“Whoa, don’t put that on camera,” Sierra Halseth says.

Excerpts of the video are shown above.

The teens are charged in the April murder of Daniel Halseth, 45, Sierra’s father. The pair fled to Utah after the Halseth home was set on fire.

Detectives found Halseth’s body “almost fully burned” at the house near Durango and Westcliff drives, according to Guerrero’s arrest report. The report indicates Guerrero ran away from home early in the morning the day before Halseth’s death.

The video is among evidence presented to a grand jury, including:

Photos of a blood-soaked rug found in the trunk of the car driven by Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero

Surveillance photos and receipts that show Halseth and Guerrero buying bleach, saws, lighter fluid and other tools at WinCo and Home Depot

Debit and credit card transactions matching purchases and cash withdrawals

Cell phone texts from Daniel Halseth’s mother and an ex-wife

The I-Team has obtained more of the evidence and will post it soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.