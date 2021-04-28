I-Team: Teen, boyfriend accused of murder appear for first time in courtroom, no bail set

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old girl, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, both accused in the murder of her father appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning.

Aaron Guerrero and Sierra Halseth are accused of killing and attempting to dismember 45-year-old Daniel Halseth. The teens were taken into custody in Utah on April 13 after going on the run April 9, police said.

Sierra Halseth, 16, appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on April 28, 2021.

No bail was set or discussed at the appearance. The teens were due to appear in court last Friday but didn’t. Halseth is expected to be charged as an adult.

Aaron Guerrero, 18, appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on April 28, 2021.

Judge William Jansen set a date of May 12 for the two to appear in court again for a status check. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

Metro Police say they tried to cover up the crime by setting a fire & that they tried to dismember his body. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/hb4nQ6lpsa — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) April 28, 2021

