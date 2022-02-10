I-Team: Teacher still has license after investigation into abuse of 6 young CCSD students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teacher accused of abusing six children with special needs was convicted of a misdemeanor charge — and she is still allowed to teach in Nevada.

It is now three months after the criminal case against Melissa Olzewski was closed and two years since the start of an investigation by school police.

The 8 News Now I-Team has uncovered that the Nevada Department of Education still hasn’t taken her teaching license away.

“It blows my mind,” said one victim’s mother, Cortney Larson. “It makes me sad.”

Larson is suing the Clark County School District in federal court alleging multiple failures.

Her son is one of six victims identified by prosecutors. According to a criminal complaint filed in October of 2020, Olszewski abused children with special needs who were just 3 and 4 years old.

She taught pre-K at Sandra Thompson Elementary School.

An aide describes some of the abuse: “Dragged her like, right here, so pulling her down. Oh, pulling her down into the seat while screaming. Screaming in her face, sit down.”

The investigation into Olszewski appears to have started in February of 2020 after co-workers reported witnessing abuse.

An officer indicated Olszewski would be put on paid home duty.

The I-Team asked the Clark County School District for her dates of employment, which CCSD did not provide.

As for the criminal case, Olszewski agreed to a plea deal: Complete impulse control counseling and community service, felony child abuse dropped, and she’s convicted of a misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The case was closed last November.

The I-Team asked the Department of Education why Olszewski still has a teaching license and a spokeswoman says the department is still investigating.

So we went state Sen. Scott Hammond, who is on the Education Committee.

“I don’t think that the Department of Education needs anymore cues, anymore investigation,” Hammond said. “That person’s license needs to be removed.”

He said he plans on reaching out to the department to find out whether there are procedures in place that actually might be barriers.

“I will talk to them and find out what we need to do to make sure that whatever steps need to be removed so that as soon as a conviction happens that we can then take a license away,” he said.

Hammond has proposed putting cameras in classrooms. CCSD claimed it’s too expensive.

As for the Department of Education, the I-Team has uncovered another problem.

If you look up Olszewski’s name on the department’s website, you won’t find her.

We uncovered she still has a license by searching her maiden name.