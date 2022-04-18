LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students are saying they don’t feel safe, teachers are quitting, and parents are demanding answers.

8 News Now has been shedding a light on violence inside schools, and now Gov. Steve Sisolak is weighing in on the issue.

In more of our one-on-one interview with the governor on Monday, Gov. Sisolak called out school district leaders for failing to take appropriate action to address violence in schools.

To be clear, the governor doesn’t oversee the Clark County School District or any others, but he does oversee the Nevada Department of Education.

He points to the estimated 5,000 reported violent incidents at CCSD schools during the current school year.

Recently, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara announced that there will be stiffer consequences for students responsible for violence — including expulsion. Teachers will have access to panic buttons to get help immediately.

Gov. Steve Sisolak: There has to be consequence. A swift, immediate, firm consequence for these actions. Because people should not be in jeopardy.

Vanessa Murphy: So are you saying you believe those consequences aren’t happening right now?

Gov. Sisolak: I don’t believe they’re happening right now, no. I don’t believe they’re quick enough. I don’t believe they’re firm enough and I believe it’s putting teachers in a real tough vulnerable position, you know, that they have trouble controlling students.

The governor sat down with us to specifically talk about his Healthcare Provider Summit tomorrow — which will be live-streamed — we’ll have a link for you at 8NewsNow.com as soon as it’s available.

But we tried to get in some additional questions and address other topics — like school violence….as you heard him there.

The Health and Human Services Secretary will join him tomorrow to announce a mental health initiative. And the governor wants to address other issues affecting our state. One of them is Nevada’s severe nursing shortage. Sisolak said the pandemic really highlighted that.