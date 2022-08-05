LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man and injuring two others inside the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip was charged with stabbing a woman a decade ago and an earlier shooting, records showed.

Police arrested Billy Hemsley, 54, on murder and attempted murder charges on Friday morning in connection with the shooting at the hotel Thursday night.

In 2012, Hemsley was charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

In that case, Hemsley stabbed a woman who he knew in an apartment after getting into an argument, records said.

The victim told police that before the stabbing, Hemsley yelled, “I am going to kill you!” Hemsley then stabbed the woman several times, police documents said, before leaving the apartment without calling for help.

Hemsley later pleaded guilty to a charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon, records showed.

In 2013, a judge sentenced him to a minimum of 60 months in prison with credit for time served.

In 2003, Hemsley shot his cousin in what police at the time called an attempted murder. He later pleaded guilty to a charge of aiming a firearm at a human being and spent less than a year in jail.

Hemsley was due in court Saturday on the murder and attempted murder charges.