I-Team: Surveillance footage helps put sexual assault suspect behind bars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A surveillance camera captured the terrifying moments when a brutal crime occurred, and the footage helped put a man behind bars. The I-Team obtained the compelling evidence used to track down the suspect and build a solid case against him.

The victim said a guy in a Ferrari asked her if she wanted a ride. After she got in, he tried soliciting oral sex from her, and she said ‘no.’ The man then sexually assaulted her.

WARNING: The content in this report is of a sensitive nature.

Surveillance video in the parking lot near the Holsum Lofts on Charleston in downtown Las Vegas showed a white Ferrari pulling in before 2 a.m. on Sept. 25. The driver and his passenger got out. It looked like he was going to give her a hug, but instead, he threw her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The I-Team chose not to identify the victim or show the video of the rape.

A security guard said in court he saw the assault as it was happening. Alpha Video Surveillance runs the surveillance cameras, but their offices are in Henderson. That’s where the security guard was at the time of the incident, so he called 911.

He said his co-worker spoke through a loudspeaker, startling the suspect and causing him to leave.

By the time officers arrived, the driver was gone, but the victim was still there. She was treated for a head injury but didn’t want to go to the hospital.

The Ferrari’s license plate led detectives to Dream Exotics, where they said Devon Cervin rented the car.

In an interview, Cervin denied sexually assaulting the woman, but police said there is no question it was him.

Cervin is in federal custody. The 25-year-old is accused of dealing drugs in a separate case while he also faces sexual assault, kidnapping and battery charges.

He is expected back in court Feb. 4.

If you are a victim of sexual violence or know someone who is, contact the Rape Crisis Center at 702-366-1640 or on the center’s website.