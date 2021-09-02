LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Summerlin teenager accused of randomly breaking into a home and stabbing and killing a man had left school, committed murder and then returned to class later in the day, Metro police said.

Ethan Goin, 16, faces one charge of murder, sources first confirmed to the I-Team on Tuesday. Police said the victim, Vergel Guintu, 48, was stabbed in the neck at his home on Kenton Place near Summerlin Hospital.

The home is located near Town Center Drive and Hualapai, just north of Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center.

Detectives said Guintu’s wife and mother-in-law told them they heard a noise around 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Guintu went to investigate and was stabbed, detectives said. Guintu’s wife then saw the intruder, who was dressed in all black and wearing a mask, leave through a window.

During Guintu’s autopsy, crime scene analysts discovered a light-colored hair on his wrist. Guintu’s Facebook page mentions that he was a nurse at a local hospital.

The following day, a neighbor alerted detectives about a suspicious person who was in the area around the time of the murder.

Police said they saw a white man with blonde hair walking near the crime scene, dressed in all black. Detectives later located that person, later identified as Goin, getting into a rideshare vehicle.

Detectives began speaking with Goin and noticed he had blood on his boots, they said. He then ran off and was found hiding in a parking structure at Summerlin Hospital. Goin was found, arrested and taken into custody. He told police he had been bullied earlier in the day at school and left.

He told detectives he hopped a wall to a house in his neighborhood and remained “in the backyard of the house for some time.” He described the rest of the incident as “a blur.”

Goin said he then returned home and eventually back to school. He also passed the crime scene during the day.

In Nevada, teenagers 16 and up are automatically placed in the adult system if they are charged with murder.