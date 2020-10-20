I-Team: State data shows rising rate of coronavirus transmission, hospitalizations; experts seeing ‘COVID fatigue’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A closer look at new data from the state of Nevada shows a rising rate of transmission in COVID-19 cases. There’s also a new peak for the number of COVID patients who are in the hospital.

The new data draws the question: Are we in the middle of a third wave of the coronavirus? Experts say it’s too early to tell, but state health leaders are warning of so-called “COVID fatigue.” According to officials, COVID Fatigue sets in as we get more comfortable seeing people again.

An example of COVID fatigue is not wearing masks as much as we should, and that is adding to the current increase.

The I-Team’s David Charns examines the current rise in cases and hospitalizations.