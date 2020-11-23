LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Darren Mack pleaded guilty to killing his ex-wife, Charla Mack, inside his Reno townhouse in June 2006. He then shot Judge Chuck Weller, who had presided over the couple’s divorce and custody battle. Thirteen years later, Darren Mack’s son, Jory Mack, said his father is partly innocent and claims he acted in self-defense.

Mack Family photos

Charla Mack as seen in a family photo. (KLAS)

Darren Mack and his son, Jory, are seen here in the 1990s. Darren was an avid marksman and had several guns, Jory says. (KLAS)

From right to left: Jory Mack, Darren Mack and Charla Mack. (KLAS)

Darren Mack’s license photo, which was widely distributed during his manhunt in June 2016. Mack eventually surrendered to Mexican authorities and returned to the United States. (KLAS)

A photo taken during Darren Mack’s processing in June 2016 nearly two weeks after his ex-wife’s death and the shooting of Judge Chuck Weller. Mack had fled to Mexico, but agreed to return to Nevada to face charges. (KLAS)

Darren Mack’s most recent booking photo from the Nevada Department of Corrections. (KLAS)

Crime scene photos and evidence

WARNING: Some evidence shown in this case may be disturbing.