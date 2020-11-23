SLIDESHOW: I-Team uncovers unseen evidence, family photos from Darren Mack murder trial

I-Team Special Reports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Darren Mack pleaded guilty to killing his ex-wife, Charla Mack, inside his Reno townhouse in June 2006. He then shot Judge Chuck Weller, who had presided over the couple’s divorce and custody battle. Thirteen years later, Darren Mack’s son, Jory Mack, said his father is partly innocent and claims he acted in self-defense.

Watch the I-Team’s exclusive report Monday at 11 on 8 News Now

Mack Family photos

  • Darren Mack and Charla Mack
    Darren Mack and Charla Mack. (KLAS)
  • Charla Mack
    Charla Mack as seen in a family photo. (KLAS)
  • Jory Mack and Darren Mack
    Darren Mack and his son, Jory, are seen here in the 1990s. Darren was an avid marksman and had several guns, Jory says. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack family
    From right to left: Jory Mack, Darren Mack and Charla Mack. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack Charla Mack
    Darren Mack and Charla Mack. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack and Jory Mack
    Darren Mack and his son, Jory, are seen here in the 1990s. Darren was an avid marksman and had several guns, Jory says. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack license photo
    Darren Mack’s license photo, which was widely distributed during his manhunt in June 2016. Mack eventually surrendered to Mexican authorities and returned to the United States. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack booking
    A photo taken during Darren Mack’s processing in June 2016 nearly two weeks after his ex-wife’s death and the shooting of Judge Chuck Weller. Mack had fled to Mexico, but agreed to return to Nevada to face charges. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack arrest
    A photo taken during Darren Mack’s processing in June 2016 nearly two weeks after his ex-wife’s death and the shooting of Judge Chuck Weller. Mack had fled to Mexico, but agreed to return to Nevada to face charges. (KLAS)
  • Darren arrest
    A photo taken during Darren Mack’s processing in June 2016 nearly two weeks after his ex-wife’s death and the shooting of Judge Chuck Weller. Mack had fled to Mexico, but agreed to return to Nevada to face charges. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack 2020
    Darren Mack’s most recent booking photo from the Nevada Department of Corrections. (KLAS)

Crime scene photos and evidence

WARNING: Some evidence shown in this case may be disturbing.

  • Mack home
    Crime scene tape blocks off the garage entrance to Darren Mack’s Reno townhome on June 12, 2006. (KLAS)
  • Outside garage
    Crime scene tape blocks off the garage entrance to Darren Mack’s Reno townhome on June 12, 2006. Charla Mack’s SUV is parked inside the garage. Prosecutors allege Darren Mack moves the car into the garage. (KLAS)
  • Outside garage
    Charla Mack’s SUV is parked inside Darren Mack’s garage. Prosecutors allege Darren Mack moves the car into the garage. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack crime scene
    The front door of Darren Mack’s Reno townhouse on June 12, 2006. (KLAS)
  • Cars in garage
    Charla Mack’s SUV is parked next to a Jeep in Darren Mack’s garage. (KLAS)
  • Mack rental car
    The receipt for the rental car Darren Mack rented a week before Charla Mack’s death and the shooting of Judge Chuck Weller. (KLAS)
  • Charla Mack's key
    Charla Mack’s car key, which had her own blood on it. Prosecutors said this evidence showed Darren Mack moved her car. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack crime scene
    Evidence markers inside Darren Mack’s garage where investigators found blood splatter. (KLAS)
  • Charla Mack pants
    The pants Charla Mack was wearing when she was stabbed at least six times. (KLAS)
  • Charla Mack shirt
    The shirt Charla Mack was wearing when she was stabbed at least six times. (KLAS)
  • Charla Mack clothing
    The shirt Charla Mack was wearing when she was stabbed at least six times. (KLAS)
  • Darren papers
    Papers found in Darren Mack’s house about the family court system. (KLAS)
  • Charla Mack note
    A note Charla Mack left for the daughter she shared with Darren Mack. (KLAS)
  • Blood on wall
    Blood on a wall inside Darren Mack’s townhouse. (KLAS)
  • Blood on door
    Blood found in Darren Mack’s townhouse. (KLAS)
  • Mack crime scene
    Pooled blood seen in Darren Mack’s garage. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack crime scene
    Pooled blood seen in Darren Mack’s garage. (KLAS)
  • Darren Mack crime scene
    Pooled blood seen in Darren Mack’s garage. (KLAS)
  • Weller glasses
    The blood-covered glasses Judge Chuck Weller wore on June 12, 2006. Weller survived the shooting. (KLAS)
  • Judge Weller window
    The remnants of the window shattered from the bullet, which hit Judge Chuck Weller on June 12, 2006. (KLAS)
  • Judge Weller window
    A view of the judicial officers where Judge Chuck Weller worked. The shattered window is in the series to the right. (KLAS)
  • Judge Weller window
    The remnants of the window shattered from the bullet, which hit Judge Chuck Weller on June 12, 2006. (KLAS)
  • Close-up Weller window
    The remnants of the window shattered from the bullet, which hit Judge Chuck Weller on June 12, 2006. (KLAS)
  • Weller garage
    Darren Mack parked in garage and shot Judge Chuck Weller from this range. (KLAS)
  • Judge Weller window to garage
    The view from the shattered window in Judge Chuck Weller’s office toward the parking garage where Darren Mack was parked. (KLAS)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories