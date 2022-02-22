LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Videos obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team show two suspects involved in a New Year’s Eve crime spree that left two people dead driving the same car from a traffic stop just a month earlier.

Jesani Carter, 20; and Jordan Ruby, 18, are accused in two homicides, an attempted murder and a robbery from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31 at several locations on the Las Vegas Strip.

Grand jury evidence, including several videos and photos, shows how prosecutors believe the pair committed the crimes.

Four videos seemingly show the same thing: A silver BMW with a California temporary tag rolling through a parking garage.

One video shows a man getting out of the car inside a garage at the Fashion Show mall and then attacking Clarice Yamaguchi, 66. The man steals her purse and then shoots her as several other cars move through the structure.

Yamaguchi was shot and killed during the attempted robbery in the garage near the Dillard’s entrance. She and her husband came to Las Vegas on Christmas Day, and were on their way into the mall when a man confronted her with a pistol.

This video from a Wynn parking garage shows the car stopping as a woman walks by. One of the suspects then gets out and steals her purse. (KLAS)

Other videos, such as one from a Wynn parking garage the night before, show the car stopping as a woman walks by. One of the suspects then gets out and steals her purse.

Carter spoke to the 8 News Now I-Team’s David Charns via video at the Clark County Detention Center shortly after his arrest.

David Charns: So, you’re saying police have the wrong person.

Jesani Carter: For sure. For sure. For sure.

But police testified to the grand jury that they have the right people.

In another video, Carter is seen in Metro police body camera video driving the same BMW. An officer pulled Carter over in November, just weeks before the murders.

One video shows a man getting out of the car in a garage at Fashion Show mall and then attacking Clarice Yamaguchi, 66. The car then is seen on video leaving the garage. (KLAS)

“This is my girlfriend’s car,” he told the officer. Carter was driving without a license and had been reported missing, an officer said in the video.

Prosecutors said Carter is wearing the same hooded sweatshirt in the video from his traffic stop as the one from the Wynn.

“It’s kind of crazy that I’m even put in this situation,” Carter told the I-Team in January.

The second homicide of the night, which happened in the garage at Palace Station, is not caught on camera. The video evidence includes a security guard in the garage biking to the scene after hearing gunshots. The same BMW is also shown in the garage seconds later.

Carter is seen in Metro police body camera video driving the same BMW. An officer pulled Carter over in November, just weeks before the murders. (KLAS)

Hyo Sup Um, 60, an employee, was killed in the robbery attempt gone wrong, police said.

The Palace Station shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The shooting at the Fashion Show mall took place at about 1:30 p.m.

About a half-hour later, the pair went into Bally’s to get something to eat, police said. Police said they also have a video of Carter and Ruby getting out of the car, though the video was not in the evidence reviewed by the I-Team.

Exclusive video obtained by 8 News Now showed what witnesses say is Ruby being taken into police custody.

The same BMW is seen inside a garage at the Sahara. (KLAS)

“It wouldn’t make sense for someone to rob, kill three people, then go to the casino then eat, order food, hang out with their cousins like it’s a regular day,” Carter said.

Carter mentioned “three people.” On New Year’s Eve, two people were killed and another injured, police said.

The second homicide of the night, which happened in the garage at Palace Station, is not caught on camera. The video evidence includes a security guard in the garage biking to the scene after hearing gunshots. The same BMW is also shown in the garage seconds later. (KLAS)

Prosecutors also point to jail phone calls Ruby made to his mother where he said he was the driver, not the shooter.

When Carter talked to the I-Team, he said he was the driver.

Both men had pleaded not guilty. A trial is scheduled for 2023.