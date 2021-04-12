I-Team: UNLV student charged in young man’s murder; 2nd suspect wanted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A UNLV freshman is accused of attempting to rob and then murdering a young man last fall, court documents say.

Kevin Martinez, 20, of Henderson, was found lying in the street with several gunshot wounds on October 5, 2020, Metro police say. Officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Alta and Durango drives.

Myles Coleman, 19, was taken into custody late last month, jail records show. Another man wanted in the incident, Charro Kennebruew, has not been arrested. A warrant was issued for his arrest in November.

Both Coleman and Kennebruew face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, four young men, including Coleman and Kennebruew, attended a house party and “may have identified [the victim] as a viable target to rob.”

Myles Coleman (KLAS)

Coleman was a registered freshman at UNLV, court documents said. Police said Kennebruew was a former student at Desert Oasis High School.

A photo of Kennebunk was not provided.