I–Team: Trial postponed for Las Vegas man accused of killing son, claims mental incompetency

Las Vegas — Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones postponed the trial of Paul Jones, 38, after the defendant’s competency was called into question Monday.

Jones is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Aaron Jones, who disappeared in December of 2016 and was reported missing four months later, according to Metro Police. The remains of the boy were found in April 2017.

In an “Emergency Motion for an Independent Determination of his Fitness and Competency to Stand Trial,” defense attorney Tony Abbatangelo referred to mental disabilities, along with psychological, emotional, and physical trauma Jones experienced throughout his life. According to the 50-page document, a psychologist who evaluated Jones determined that he has a severely low IQ and the academic ability of an eight or 9-year-old. He also pointed to Jones’s challenges growing up as a student with special needs, family neglect, and bullying.

According to Metro Police, Jones neglected and bullied his son. In an arrest report police detailed the punishments given to Aaron Jones by his father, including making him stand against a wall with his arms up while his siblings were encouraged to hit him with anything they chose.

Paul Jones, jail interview with Ch. 8 – KLAS in 2017 (KLAS)

Jones agreed to an interview with 8 News Now from jail in 2017. “All I know is that he ran away, and that was the last time I saw him,” Jones said. “All fingers are pointing at me when I didn’t do nothing to him.”

Investigators said Jones concealed his son’s body and cashed the child’s social security checks.

“It’s hard to believe my son is dead,” Dijonay Thomas said during an interview with the I-Team in 2019. “It’s not something I would ever understand.”

Thomas filed a lawsuit against Jones, Clark County, Child Protective Services, and The Siegel Group. An attorney for Thomas told the I-Team that the civil case stays pending the criminal trial outcome. The attorney said a judge dismissed the claims against the county, and the case against the Siegel Suites remains.

As the I-Team has reported, there were multiple failures in the months before the death of Aaron Jones. According to police, Aaron Jones and 11 other children lived with Paul Jones and his wife in a one-bedroom unit.

Jones is charged with murder, child abuse, and theft and will undergo an evaluation; his next court date is January 28.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.