I-Team: Teen & boyfriend accused of murdering, trying to dismember dad return to Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend have returned to Nevada.

According to Metro Police, Sierra Halseth is in juvenile hall in Clark County. Jail records show that Aaron Guerrero is at the Clark County Detention Center. Both teens face a murder charge.

They were taken into custody in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 13 after police said they were on the run since at least April 9.

The teens are accused of killing Halseth’s father, 45-year-old Daniel Halseth.

The investigation began on April 9 after police said they found Halseth’s body inside his Las Vegas home. Investigators reported that his car was stolen, along with money.

Lieutenant Ray Spencer, the head of Metro Homicide, told the I-Team there were attempts to start a fire to cover up the crime, and investigators also found tools used to try to dismember Halseth’s body.

“There is no question they had made attempts to dismember his body,” Lieutenant Spencer told the I-Team on April 13. “We have recovered a chainsaw, circular saw and a handsaw inside the house that was recently purchased and used.”

Investigators said the teens were planning to run away together to California, and their parents told them they couldn’t see each other in the days leading up to the alleged murder.

Michael Sanft, an attorney for Sierra Halseth, told the I-Team the teen’s family is asking “that their privacy be respected during this overwhelming time for all parties concerned.”

On the day the teens were taken into custody, Gabriel Grasso, an attorney for Aaron Guerrero, told the I-Team his advice was not to fight extradition.

“Now reality sets in and we have to see what’s up and what the evidence shows,” Grasso said.

On Friday, the teens were expected to appear in court. However, neither of them appeared in a Las Vegas Justice Court room.

Their appearance is now scheduled for April 28. Bail has not yet been set.

As the I-Team first reported, Sierra Halseth is also the daughter of former Nevada state senator Elizabeth Halseth. Court records show she and Daniel Halseth had three children together. Halseth has since remarried.

Sierra Halseth is expected to be charged as an adult. According to Nevada state law, defendants 16 and up are automatically certified as adults.