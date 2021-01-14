I-Team: Southern Nevada firearms training facility offers free course to join ‘Trump’s Army’

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of a website from a firearms training facility offering a free course to join President “Trump’s Army,” the I-Team confirmed Thursday.

Dr. Ignatius Piazza, the founder of the Front Sight Firearms Training Institute, based in Pahrump, is listed as the website’s owner. The website is offering a free four-day firearms training course after signing up for a newsletter about election fraud.

As described on the company’s website, the class is valued at $2,000 and “is for law enforcement officers, military personnel and private citizens who want a complete understanding of the defensive handgun and a skill level that surpasses 95% of those who carry a gun for a living.”

“You will also receive my daily email updates on President Trump’s legal battles to overturn the fraudulent 2020 Presidential Election and restore America’s faith in free and fair elections, plus any personal direction I may receive from President Donald Trump, his family or his legal team,” the website said.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday his agency was tracking an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” including calls for armed protests leading up to next week’s presidential inauguration. Local FBI officials would not comment about the website, but said it was unaware of “any specific and substantiated threat to the Nevada State Capitol” ahead of next week’s inauguration.

“Do you pledge, if requested and directed by President Donald J. Trump, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump and the US military forces he commands, to protect and defend the Office of the President, America’s freedom, and the United States Constitution, against all enemies, foreign and domestic?” one part of a long post on the website said.

Records indicate the website was launched in December and is also registered under several domain names.

“I hope and pray that as we approach Inauguration Day, January 20, 2021, Trump’s Citizen Patriot Army is not needed to protect and defend the Office of the President, America’s freedom or the United States Constitution,” the Trump’s Army website said. “But as President George Washington said in his First Annual Message to Congress, New York City, January 8. 1790, ‘To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace.’”

A Nevada-based firearms training company is offering a free 4-day firearms training course to join "Trump's Army" after signing up for a newsletter about election fraud. #8NN pic.twitter.com/NNDWpsA1CS — David Charns (@davidcharns) January 15, 2021

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office told the I-Team it was waiting to hear from the district attorney to see if any laws were violated. President Trump has called on his supporters to act peacefully as the Biden Administration takes over.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property,” a statement from the Las Vegas Division said Thursday.

Piazza did not respond to a request for comment.