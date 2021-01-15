I-Team: Senior reacts as Henderson officials are vaccinated alongside first responders

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — 8 News Now has received a response to a story the I-Team first broke earlier this week about Henderson officials jumping the line to get vaccinated.

A spokesperson for the city had confirmed elected officials were able to get vaccinated the same day as first responders.

The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed they should not have been in that first group.

A Henderson senior who has been advocating for Nevadans in her age group to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine spoke with the I-Team.

“Older residents, my age group, we should be some of the first people in line and to hear about someone else basically cheating the system really makes me mad,” said Shirley Brice.

Brice says she is 66 years old. She is frustrated with the slow pace of the vaccine rollout in Nevada.

She started this Facebook page: Vaccinate Nevada Now.