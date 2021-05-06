I-Team: Questions surround plan for first execution in Nevada since 2006

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The State of Nevada is planning to execute a man, but his lawyers and even a federal judge are questioning a lack of transparency.

Zane Floyd killed four people more than 20 years ago.

On Thursday, he appeared virtually from prison in a federal courtroom.

No cameras were allowed inside, but the I-Team was there.

Floyd gunned down four employees and injured another at a Las Vegas Albertson’s in 1999. More than 20 years later, the State of Nevada is trying to carry out his death sentence.

“I don’t know if there’s anything I can say to the families,” Floyd said more than 20 years ago.

Now, while Nevada lawmakers are considering abolishing the death penalty, the state is trying to move forward with plans to execute Floyd.

It is not yet final, but a date could be set for early June.

The Nevada Department of Corrections has released no details.

A spokeswoman tells the I-Team information will be released no less than seven days before the execution date.

Floyd’s defense team points out Floyd has a right to know which drugs will used to kill him and lawyers need time to review the plan.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office, which represents NDOC, argues if the names of the drugs are released, drug companies may sue to make sure their drugs are not used for lethal injection.

That is what happened in the case against Scott Dozier, the last inmate Nevada tried to execute.

Federal Judge Richard Boulware even questioned the lack of transparency Thursday and wants lawyers back in court Monday.

The head of the department testified in court Thursday but revealed no information about the plan.

Director Charles Daniels said he takes his duty to carry out the execution seriously and pointed out, “there is no do-over button.”

“I can’t take back what I’ve done, but if I could I would,” Floyd said.

Judge Boulware asked several questions about why there is so much secrecy about the plan to execute Floyd.

We are potentially four weeks away from Nevada’s first execution in 15 years and we have no information about a plan.